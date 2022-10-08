SpiceUSD Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

SpiceUSD (USDS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. SpiceUSD has a market cap of $5.82 million and $8,983.00 worth of SpiceUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SpiceUSD has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SpiceUSD token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SpiceUSD

SpiceUSD is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. SpiceUSD’s total supply is 5,948,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,447,820 tokens. The official website for SpiceUSD is www.spicetrade.ai. SpiceUSD’s official Twitter account is @spicetradeai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpiceUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpiceUSD (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SpiceUSD has a current supply of 5,948,226 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SpiceUSD is 0.71659663 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $672.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spicetrade.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpiceUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpiceUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpiceUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

