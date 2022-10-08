Spintop Reaches One Day Volume of $29,991.00 (SPIN)

Spintop (SPIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Spintop has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Spintop has a market cap of $4.53 million and $29,991.00 worth of Spintop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spintop token can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.58 or 1.00004707 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001595 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063946 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022267 BTC.

SPIN is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2021. Spintop’s total supply is 126,868,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,499,998 tokens. Spintop’s official Twitter account is @spintopnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spintop’s official website is spintop.network. Spintop’s official message board is spintopnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spintop (SPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spintop has a current supply of 126,868,993 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Spintop is 0.01550335 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $56,207.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spintop.network.”

