SpookySwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $574,330.00 (BOO)

SpookySwap (BOO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, SpookySwap has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One SpookySwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00007579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SpookySwap has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $574,330.00 worth of SpookySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SpookySwap Profile

SpookySwap’s genesis date was April 24th, 2021. SpookySwap’s total supply is 9,390,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,885,000 tokens. SpookySwap’s official website is spooky.fi. SpookySwap’s official Twitter account is @spookyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpookySwap is https://reddit.com/r/spookyswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SpookySwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpookySwap (BOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SpookySwap has a current supply of 9,390,930.32215674. The last known price of SpookySwap is 1.48626595 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $460,346.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spooky.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpookySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpookySwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpookySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

