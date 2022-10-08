Spool DAO (SPOOL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.05 Million

Spool DAO (SPOOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Spool DAO has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $193,676.00 worth of Spool DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spool DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spool DAO has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,473.39 or 0.99999000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002157 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022276 BTC.

Spool DAO Profile

Spool DAO is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2021. Spool DAO’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,310,303 tokens. The official website for Spool DAO is www.spool.fi. Spool DAO’s official Twitter account is @spoolfi.

Spool DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spool DAO (SPOOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spool DAO has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Spool DAO is 0.26760141 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $172,608.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.spool.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spool DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spool DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spool DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

