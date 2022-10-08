Spore (SPORE) One Day Volume Tops $1,410.00

Spore (SPORE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Spore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a total market capitalization of $582,554.31 and approximately $1,410.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,507.29 or 0.99993949 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002070 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052790 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064100 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022208 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a token. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Spore’s total supply is 37,792,811,903,623,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,975,681,537,604,976 tokens. The official message board for Spore is sporeproject.medium.com. Spore’s official website is spore.earth. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spore (SPORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spore has a current supply of 37,792,811,903,623,070 with 33,975,997,165,348,270 in circulation. The last known price of Spore is 0 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $492.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spore.earth/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.