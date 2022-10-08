SPORT (SPORT) Price Reaches $0.0588 on Major Exchanges

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. SPORT has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $17,665.00 worth of SPORT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPORT has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One SPORT token can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SPORT Token Profile

SPORT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2022. The Reddit community for SPORT is https://reddit.com/r/lymponft. SPORT’s official Twitter account is @thesporttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPORT is lympo.io. SPORT’s official message board is lympo-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SPORT

According to CryptoCompare, “SPORT (SPORT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. SPORT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SPORT is 0.06140011 USD and is down -8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $12,318.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lympo.io/.”

