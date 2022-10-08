Sportium Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.91 Million (SPRT)

Sportium (SPRT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Sportium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sportium has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Sportium has a total market capitalization of $32.91 million and approximately $383,839.00 worth of Sportium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sportium Profile

Sportium launched on November 20th, 2021. Sportium’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,230,016 tokens. Sportium’s official website is sportium.fan. Sportium’s official Twitter account is @sportium_fan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sportium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sportium (SPRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sportium has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sportium is 0.15073509 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $9,584,465.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sportium.fan/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sportium using one of the exchanges listed above.

