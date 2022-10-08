SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.83.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.8% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

