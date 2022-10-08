SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.83.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.8% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

