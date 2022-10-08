ssv.network (SSV) Trading Down 17.7% This Week

ssv.network (SSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for approximately $10.81 or 0.00055471 BTC on popular exchanges. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $108.09 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ssv.network has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ssv.network (SSV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ssv.network has a current supply of 11,012,871 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ssv.network is 10.95676532 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,571,701.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ssv.network/.”

