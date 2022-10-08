Stable UNI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,230.00 (ONEUNI)

Stable UNI (ONEUNI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Stable UNI has a total market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $29,230.00 worth of Stable UNI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stable UNI has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Stable UNI token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stable UNI Token Profile

Stable UNI’s total supply is 1,887,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,776,524 tokens. The official website for Stable UNI is app.ichi.org. Stable UNI’s official message board is medium.com/ichifarm. Stable UNI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stable UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Stable UNI (ONEUNI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stable UNI has a current supply of 1,887,843.4 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stable UNI is 0.99442981 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.ichi.org/.”

