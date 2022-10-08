Stable UNI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.72 Million (ONEUNI)

Stable UNI (ONEUNI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Stable UNI token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005303 BTC on major exchanges. Stable UNI has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and $29,230.00 worth of Stable UNI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stable UNI has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stable UNI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stable UNI Profile

Stable UNI’s total supply is 1,887,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,776,524 tokens. Stable UNI’s official website is app.ichi.org. Stable UNI’s official message board is medium.com/ichifarm. Stable UNI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stable UNI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stable UNI (ONEUNI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stable UNI has a current supply of 1,887,843.4 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stable UNI is 0.99442981 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.ichi.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stable UNI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stable UNI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stable UNI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stable UNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stable UNI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.