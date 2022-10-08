Stabledoc (SDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,264.00

Stabledoc (SDT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Stabledoc has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Stabledoc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stabledoc has a market capitalization of $321,318.57 and approximately $11,264.00 worth of Stabledoc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00086306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00067498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00030000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007938 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Stabledoc Token Profile

Stabledoc (SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2021. Stabledoc’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 tokens. The official website for Stabledoc is www.stabledoc.com. Stabledoc’s official Twitter account is @realstabledoc?s=08.

Buying and Selling Stabledoc

According to CryptoCompare, “Stabledoc (SDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Stabledoc has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stabledoc is 0.00618403 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,631.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stabledoc.com.”

