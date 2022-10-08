Stader sFTMX (SFTMX) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stader sFTMX (SFTMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Stader sFTMX has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Stader sFTMX token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stader sFTMX has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $20,323.00 worth of Stader sFTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stader sFTMX Profile

Stader sFTMX was first traded on April 20th, 2022. Stader sFTMX’s total supply is 17,688,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,402,434 tokens. Stader sFTMX’s official website is fantom.staderlabs.com/liquid-staking/pools. Stader sFTMX’s official Twitter account is @stader_ftm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stader sFTMX

According to CryptoCompare, “Stader sFTMX (SFTMX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. Stader sFTMX has a current supply of 17,688,852.913356 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stader sFTMX is 0.23587654 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,596.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantom.staderlabs.com/liquid-staking/pools.”

