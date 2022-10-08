Staked Olympus Price Reaches $177.08 (SOHM)

Staked Olympus (SOHM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Staked Olympus token can now be bought for approximately $177.08 or 0.00879587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Staked Olympus has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Staked Olympus has a market cap of $4.82 billion and approximately $48,036.00 worth of Staked Olympus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Staked Olympus Token Profile

Staked Olympus was first traded on June 12th, 2021. Staked Olympus’ total supply is 27,105,429 tokens. Staked Olympus’ official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Staked Olympus’ official website is olympusdao.finance. Staked Olympus’ official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Staked Olympus is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.

Staked Olympus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked Olympus (SOHM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Staked Olympus has a current supply of 27,105,429 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Staked Olympus is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://olympusdao.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked Olympus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked Olympus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staked Olympus using one of the exchanges listed above.

