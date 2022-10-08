Star Atlas (ATLAS) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Star Atlas (ATLAS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Star Atlas has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Star Atlas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Star Atlas has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and $1.35 million worth of Star Atlas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas Token Profile

Star Atlas’ launch date was August 26th, 2021. Star Atlas’ total supply is 36,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,160,000,000 tokens. Star Atlas’ official website is staratlas.com. Star Atlas’ official Twitter account is @staratlas and its Facebook page is accessible here. Star Atlas’ official message board is medium.com/star-atlas. The Reddit community for Star Atlas is https://reddit.com/r/staratlas.

Buying and Selling Star Atlas

According to CryptoCompare, “Star Atlas (ATLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Star Atlas has a current supply of 36,000,000,000 with 2,160,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Star Atlas is 0.00471251 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,792,103.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staratlas.com.”

