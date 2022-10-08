Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Star Atlas DAO has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Star Atlas DAO has a market cap of $7.85 million and $350,898.00 worth of Star Atlas DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Star Atlas DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001863 BTC on major exchanges.

Star Atlas DAO Profile

Star Atlas DAO was first traded on August 26th, 2021. Star Atlas DAO’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Star Atlas DAO’s official Twitter account is @staratlas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Star Atlas DAO is medium.com/star-atlas. The Reddit community for Star Atlas DAO is https://reddit.com/r/staratlas. Star Atlas DAO’s official website is staratlas.com.

Buying and Selling Star Atlas DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Star Atlas DAO has a current supply of 360,000,000 with 21,600,000 in circulation. The last known price of Star Atlas DAO is 0.36427895 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $617,629.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staratlas.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Star Atlas DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Star Atlas DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Star Atlas DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

