Starbase Hits Market Cap of $172,519.71 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Starbase has a total market cap of $172,519.71 and $297,807.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is https://reddit.com/r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase (STAR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Starbase has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 187,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Starbase is 0.00087313 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22,975.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starbase.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

