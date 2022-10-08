StarBlock 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $137,239.00 (STB)

StarBlock (STB) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One StarBlock token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, StarBlock has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. StarBlock has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $137,239.00 worth of StarBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About StarBlock

StarBlock launched on February 22nd, 2022. StarBlock’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,419,882 tokens. StarBlock’s official Twitter account is @starblocknft and its Facebook page is accessible here. StarBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@starblocknft. The official website for StarBlock is www.starblock.io.

StarBlock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StarBlock (STB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. StarBlock has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StarBlock is 0.00845084 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $494.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.starblock.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

