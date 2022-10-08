StarLaunch Price Hits $0.0485 (STARS)

StarLaunch (STARS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One StarLaunch token can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StarLaunch has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $10,903.00 worth of StarLaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StarLaunch has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About StarLaunch

StarLaunch’s launch date was November 10th, 2021. StarLaunch’s total supply is 99,592,717 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,325,000 tokens. The official message board for StarLaunch is medium.com/@starlaunch. The official website for StarLaunch is www.starlaunch.com. StarLaunch’s official Twitter account is @starlaunchsol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StarLaunch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StarLaunch (STARS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. StarLaunch has a current supply of 99,592,716.75 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StarLaunch is 0.04857965 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,545.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.starlaunch.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarLaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarLaunch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarLaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

