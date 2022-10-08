Starmon Metaverse (SMON) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.04 Million

Starmon Metaverse (SMON) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. Starmon Metaverse has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $8,977.00 worth of Starmon Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Starmon Metaverse has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Starmon Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starmon Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Starmon Metaverse

Starmon Metaverse’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. Starmon Metaverse’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Starmon Metaverse is medium.com/@starmon_metaverse. Starmon Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @starmongame. Starmon Metaverse’s official website is starmon.io.

Starmon Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starmon Metaverse (SMON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Starmon Metaverse has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Starmon Metaverse is 0.02130943 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starmon.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starmon Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starmon Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starmon Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starmon Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starmon Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.