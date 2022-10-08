STEED (STD) Price Down 17.6% This Week

STEED (STD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, STEED has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. STEED has a market cap of $20.31 million and $37,273.00 worth of STEED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STEED token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STEED alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

STEED Profile

STEED launched on July 27th, 2022. STEED’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for STEED is steedtoken.net. The official message board for STEED is github.com/steedtoken. STEED’s official Twitter account is @steed_token.

Buying and Selling STEED

According to CryptoCompare, “STEED (STD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. STEED has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of STEED is 0.00000002 USD and is up 4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $34,902.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://steedtoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STEED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STEED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STEED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.