Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $89.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STLD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

