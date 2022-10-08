Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $2.89 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $33.74 million and $911,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00014824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007294 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012826 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00010053 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,669,489 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Dollars (SBD) is a cryptocurrency . Steem Dollars has a current supply of 11,668,743.55. The last known price of Steem Dollars is 2.48779119 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,818,109.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://steem.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

