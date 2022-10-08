Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $235.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 44.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

