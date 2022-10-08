Step Hero (HERO) Reaches Market Cap of $27,486.86

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Step Hero token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $27,486.86 and $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 tokens. The official message board for Step Hero is stephero.medium.com. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @stepheronfts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/stephero/. Step Hero’s official website is stephero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Hero (HERO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Step Hero has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 12,951,109.3929497 in circulation. The last known price of Step Hero is 0.00211636 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $41,853.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stephero.io.”

