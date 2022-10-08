STEP Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $244,032.00 (STEP)

STEP (STEP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. STEP has a total market cap of $800,017.93 and approximately $244,032.00 worth of STEP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STEP has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One STEP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

STEP Profile

STEP’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. STEP’s total supply is 981,505,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 757,505,922 tokens. The official website for STEP is walkwithstep.io. The Reddit community for STEP is https://reddit.com/r/stepbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STEP’s official Twitter account is @walkwithstep and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STEP

According to CryptoCompare, “STEP (STEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. STEP has a current supply of 981,505,922 with 757,505,922.7 in circulation. The last known price of STEP is 0.00097908 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $228,444.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://walkwithstep.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STEP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STEP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STEP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

