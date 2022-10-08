Stephens Initiates Coverage on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.72. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,874,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,988 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

