Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

SRCL opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 70.0% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,200,000 after buying an additional 2,142,812 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 28.5% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,965,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,049,000 after purchasing an additional 496,687 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stericycle by 87.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 312,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Stericycle by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,079,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,180,000 after acquiring an additional 246,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

