Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
SRCL opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
