Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives $28.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of analysts have commented on STER shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Check

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,979 shares of company stock valued at $180,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

Sterling Check Stock Down 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $19.01 on Monday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -271.53.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

