Stifel Firstegy Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

SES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.11. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$4.58 and a 52 week high of C$7.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$355.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.30 million.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

