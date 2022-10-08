STIMA Price Reaches $1.01 (STIMA)

STIMA (STIMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, STIMA has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. STIMA has a total market cap of $32.15 million and approximately $52,725.00 worth of STIMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STIMA token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

STIMA Token Profile

STIMA’s genesis date was March 10th, 2022. STIMA’s total supply is 31,842,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,678,640 tokens. STIMA’s official Twitter account is @stima_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STIMA is https://reddit.com/r/stima and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STIMA’s official website is stima.io. The official message board for STIMA is medium.com/@stima.io.

Buying and Selling STIMA

According to CryptoCompare, “STIMA (STIMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. STIMA has a current supply of 31,842,440 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of STIMA is 1.0169589 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stima.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STIMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STIMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STIMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

