Stobox Token (STBU) One Day Volume Hits $36,672.00

Stobox Token (STBU) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Stobox Token has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stobox Token has a market cap of $125,995.31 and $36,672.00 worth of Stobox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stobox Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stobox Token Token Profile

Stobox Token’s launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Stobox Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,791,682 tokens. Stobox Token’s official website is dsswap.io. Stobox Token’s official message board is medium.com/@stobox_exchange. The Reddit community for Stobox Token is https://reddit.com/r/stoboxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stobox Token’s official Twitter account is @stoboxcompany and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stobox Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Stobox Token (STBU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stobox Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 40,961,579 in circulation. The last known price of Stobox Token is 0.0030923 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,599.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dsswap.io/.”

