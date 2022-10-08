Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 80,263 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 58,805 call options.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $560,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,832,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.69 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

