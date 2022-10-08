Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,929 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,155% compared to the typical daily volume of 313 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $246,723.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $250,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,800 shares of company stock worth $6,864,621 over the last 90 days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KnowBe4 Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNBE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 444.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.