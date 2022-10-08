StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $198.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Community Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Financial by 82.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

