StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of TCFC stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $198.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93.
Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%.
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
