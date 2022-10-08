StockNews.com Downgrades Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Ashland Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.63.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ashland by 35.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 85.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 67.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 158,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

