StockNews.com Downgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BL. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.80.

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ BL opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $201,160. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,716,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after acquiring an additional 941,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,354,000 after acquiring an additional 434,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,466,000.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

