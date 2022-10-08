StockNews.com Downgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

NYSE SHG opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.77. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 223.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

