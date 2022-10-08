StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

