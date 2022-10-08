StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.32. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
