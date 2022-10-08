StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.32. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

