StockNews.com Lowers GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $30.11 on Friday. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 19.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 14.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in GSK by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

