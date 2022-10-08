StockNews.com Lowers MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -112.28 and a beta of 1.26. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $142.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,381,000 after purchasing an additional 694,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,736,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,252,000 after acquiring an additional 217,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,618,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 113,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.