StockNews.com Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

STKL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their target price on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Insider Activity

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.56 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863. 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.