StockNews.com Upgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

