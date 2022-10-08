StockNews.com Upgrades Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.84.

NYSE:CRM opened at $150.29 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,824,466. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

