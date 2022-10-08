StockNews.com Upgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

NYSE SJI opened at $33.22 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.61.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

