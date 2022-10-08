Stone 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,573.00 (0NE)

Stone (0NE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Stone token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Stone has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $11,573.00 worth of Stone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stone has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stone Token Profile

Stone launched on April 23rd, 2022. Stone’s total supply is 200,000,000,000,000 tokens. Stone’s official Twitter account is @civfund. The Reddit community for Stone is https://reddit.com/r/civfund. The official website for Stone is civfund.org.

Stone Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stone (0NE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stone has a current supply of 200,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stone is 0.00000001 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,544.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://civfund.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stone using one of the exchanges listed above.

