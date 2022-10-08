Stonk League (Aegis) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million

Stonk League (Aegis) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Stonk League token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stonk League has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Stonk League has a total market cap of $550,815.43 and approximately $1.34 million worth of Stonk League was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stonk League Token Profile

AEGIS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2022. Stonk League’s total supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Stonk League is www.stonkleague.com. Stonk League’s official message board is blog.stonkleague.com. Stonk League’s official Twitter account is @stonkleague and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stonk League

According to CryptoCompare, “Stonk League (Aegis) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stonk League has a current supply of 1,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stonk League is 0.05007413 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stonkleague.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stonk League directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stonk League should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stonk League using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

