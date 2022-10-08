Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STRA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $75.03.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 21,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 166,895 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 20,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

