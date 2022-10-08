StrongHands (SHND) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 41.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $998,452.88 and $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 379.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 18,399,039,333 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @shndcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is https://reddit.com/r/stronghandsblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official message board is stronghandsblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands (SHND) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate SHND through the process of mining. StrongHands has a current supply of 17,846,671,211.186985 with 17,985,844,979.38212 in circulation. The last known price of StrongHands is 0.00005419 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stronghands.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.